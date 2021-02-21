ENGLAND
Crystal Palace’s injury woes show no signs of improving as it plays rival Brighton following back-to-back losses in the Premier League. Palace appeared to have regained its early-season form but the recent loss of Wilfried Zaha to a hamstring problem appears to have affected the squad. In the previous 20 matches that the Eagles have taken the field without the forward, they have had 18 losses. Graham Potter’s Brighton aims to extend its six-game unbeaten league run which has kept the team clear of the relegation zone.
SPAIN
Fourth-place Sevilla goes for its fifth straight Spanish league win when it visits Osasuna, which has won two in a row. Sevilla had its nine-game winning streak in all competitions ended by a 3-2 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. Osasuna is coming off victories over Eibar and Levante. It is four points above the relegation zone in the Spanish league.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.