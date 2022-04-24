MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
ENGLAND
Leeds has been sucked back into relegation danger ahead of its trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Burnley has won back-to-back games in a resurgence since firing long-serving manager Sean Dyche and has closed to within two points of Jesse Marsch’s Leeds, which is in fifth-to-last place and four points above the bottom three. Palace has lost its last three games, two in the league either side of an FA Cup semifinal match, and is eight points above the relegation zone now.
___
