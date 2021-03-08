DORTMUND vs. SEVILLA (3-2)
Borussia Dortmund concerns over star striker Erling Haaland possibly missing Sevilla’s visit were eased on Monday when the Norwegian could take a full part in training. Jadon Sancho, however, is out for some time with a hamstring injury. Haaland, who scored twice in the 3-2 win in Seville, felt the force of Jérôme Boateng’s studs on the back of his right ankle in the 4-2 loss at Bayern Munich on Saturday. “We reckon he’ll be able to play,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzić, who hinted Haaland wouldn’t play the full game. “He always gives 100%. We’re keeping an eye on avoiding injury. Better that we do without him for a few minutes in the game than a whole week.” Raphaël Guerreiro and Gio Reyna remain doubtful for Sevilla. Both missed training on Monday. Dortmund’s loss in Munich was the end of its four-game winning run across all competitions.
