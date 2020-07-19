ENGLAND
Still in contention for the Europa League this season, Wolverhampton can boost its hopes of returning to the tournament next season by qualifying through the Premier League. A victory over Crystal Palace would move the team to sixth place. Sheffield United, which is two points behind Wolves in eighth, hosts Everton in its penultimate match of the season. Brighton can guarantee its survival by taking at least a point off Newcastle.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.