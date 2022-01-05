The Italian league resumes after a two-week winter break with Juventus hosting Napoli in the marquee match amid a full slate of games. Coronavirus infections are limiting squads, however, with about 10% of players in Serie A positive, including Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Last-place Salernitana, which hosts Venezia, is the hardest hit with nine of its players having COVID-19. Serie A leader Inter Milan visits Bologna and second-place AC Milan hosts Roma. Stadium capacities have been reduced from 75% to 50% following a government decree aimed at combatting the latest outbreak and spectators must now wear FFP2 masks.