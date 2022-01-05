SPAIN
Atlético Madrid, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao are among top-flight teams facing lower-division opponents in the Copa del Rey’s round-of-32. Diego Simeone’s Atlético plays at third-tier Rayo Majadahonda. Sevilla is at second-division Zaragoza, and Bilbao visits fourth-division Atlético Mancha. Bilbao is trying to reach its third straight cup final after losing the past two. Villarreal also hosts Gijón, while Elche is at second-division leader Almería.
