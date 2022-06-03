MATCHDAY: Kane targets 50th goal, Italy vs Germany

Forward Harry Kane will look to become the second player to reach 50 goals for England when they face Hungary. England opens its Nations League campaign with a game at Budapest in the top tier Group A3. Kane is just four goals shy of Wayne Rooney’s record. “I’d like to break it as soon as possible,” Kane said of Rooney’s 53-goal mark. “I’d love to score as many goals as I can in the next four games before the World Cup and see where we go from there. I’m someone who I feel like doesn’t let that stuff affect me when I’m on the pitch. I have a job to do.” England travels to the Hungarian capital for the first time since their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win last September, which was marred by racist chanting from home supporters. After it’s defeat to Argentina in the Finalissima this week, Italy takes on Germany for a mouthwatering contest in the group’s other match. In League B, it’s Armenia vs. Ireland, Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro vs. Romania. In League C, Turkey plays Faroe Islands and Lithuania faces Luxembourg.