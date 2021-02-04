ITALY
Romelu Lukaku could mark his 50th start in Serie A by scoring his 300th career goal. Title-chasing Inter Milan visits Fiorentina with Lukaku on 298 goals, between club and country. Inter is second in Serie A, two points behind AC Milan, and would move top with a win, ahead of the Rossoneri’s match against Crotone on Sunday. Inter’s match is sandwiched between the two legs of the Italian Cup semifinal against Juventus, with Inter having lost the opener 2-1. Lukaku scored a last-minute winner after extra time against Fiorentina in the previous round last month. Fiorentina is only seven points above the relegation zone.
SPAIN
Aláves hosts Valladolid in a game between relegation-threatened teams in the Spanish league. Alavés, winless in six consecutive league matches, sits 18th in the 20-team standings, just inside the relegation zone. Valladolid, winless in four straight league matches, is 16th, one point ahead of Alavés.
