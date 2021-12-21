West Ham plays Tottenham for a place in the semifinals of the League Cup after knocking out holder Manchester City. West Ham has slipped in the Premier League recently by losing half of its last six games. Tottenham is trying to win its first trophy since its 2008 League Cup success while its London rival has never won the competition. It’s far from Chelsea’s priority after falling from first to third in the Premier League and Thomas Tuchel’s team faces Brentford with the squad depleted by coronavirus cases and injuries. Leicester and Liverpool, who also meet in the quarterfinals, have been grappling with COVID-19 cases.