MATCHDAY: Leeds visits Leicester; Barcelona hosts Villarreal

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
SPAIN
Barcelona tries to rebound from the loss against Real Madrid in the first “clásico” of the season when it hosts Villarreal. Xavi Hernández’s team won seven in a row and was unbeaten to start the league until the 3-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday. Villarreal defeated Osasuna in the previous round to end a four-game winless streak in the league. Unai Emery’s team is trying to stay near the European qualification places. Osasuna hosts Espanyol, while Girona visits Almería in a match between promoted clubs.
___
