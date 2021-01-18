Leicester can be the latest team to take first place in the Premier League with a win at home to Chelsea. Three points would lift Brendan Rodgers’ third-place team above Manchester City and current leader Manchester United, at least until Wednesday when the Manchester clubs are back in action. Leicester has only lost one of its last 10 games in all competitions. Chelsea is down in seventh after just two wins from its last seven league games. West Bromwich Albion, which is in next-to-last place, looks to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when it visits West Ham. In the FA Cup, third-tier Shrewsbury heads to Southampton for a rearranged third-round match without its manager, Steve Cotterill, who is in the hospital as he recovers from COVID-19. The original game was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Shrewsbury squad.