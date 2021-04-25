SPAIN
Real Sociedad tries to strengthen its hold on fifth place when it visits Basque Country rival Eibar in the Spanish league. Sociedad is tied on points with sixth-place Real Betis, which drew 0-0 at Real Madrid on Saturday. Eibar is last in the 20-team standings. It has lost four in a row and hasn’t won in 15 straight league games. Sociedad has won only one of its last six league matches.
ITALY
AC Milan needs to win at Lazio to reclaim second place from high-scoring Atalanta, which routed 10-man Bologna 5-0 on Sunday. Also, Napoli can get back into the Champions League places with a win over relegation-threatened Torino.
