Celta Vigo hosts Espanyol hoping to improve on its home record in the Spanish league after only wining once in nine games at its Balaídos Stadium. Eduardo Coudet’s side is four points above the relegation zone in the 14th place after losing two straight. Top scorer Iago Aspas will be back after missing the last two games for Celta. Captain and defender Hugo Mallo will also return from injury. Espanyol is enjoying its return to the topflight after a season in the second division thanks to its strong home record, while it has yet to win on the road in eight tries. A win for ninth-place Espanyol would lift it above crosstown rival Barcelona.