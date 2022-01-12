A week later, Arsenal and Liverpool finally get to meet in the League Cup semifinals — but in a different stadium than initially scheduled. The first leg was set to be hosted by Arsenal last week, but Liverpool got the game postponed because of an apparent outbreak of coronavirus cases. Liverpool’s Anfield will now stage the first leg, with the second leg pushed back to next week. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has since said that a number of the COVID-19 cases were “false positives” — the checks were made by a testing company provided by the English Football League, not the Premier League — but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is sure Liverpool was within its rights to request a postponement. Both teams are without players who are away at the African Cup of Nations, with Liverpool particularly hurt by the absence of star attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Arsenal is looking to rebound from losing to second-tier Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.