MATCHDAY: Liverpool at Aston Villa trying to catch Man City

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:
SPAIN
Real Betis visits mid-table Valencia looking to end a four-game winless streak in the league and keep alive its chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season. Manuel Pellegrini’s team lost two of its last four league games and sits in fifth place, six points behind fourth-placed Atlético Madrid with three rounds to go. It will be a rematch of the Copa del Rey final that Betis won against Valencia in a penalty shootout last month. Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo trying to secure second place and a berth in the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalan club is four points in front of third-placed Sevilla. Granada tries to move further away from the relegation zone when it hosts eighth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Granada is two points from safety.
___
