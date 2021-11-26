Xavi Hernández will coach his first away match for Barcelona as it visits Villarreal with both sides looking to start a winning streak following disappointing starts to the season. Xavi has overseen a 1-0 victory over Espanyol in the Spanish league and a 0-0 draw with Benfica in the Champions League since replacing Ronald Koeman. The former Spain midfielder hopes to get more from an attack whose sole goal has come from the penalty spot since he took over. Barcelona enters the round in seventh place and 10 points behind leader Real Madrid. Unai Emery’s Villarreal is in 12th place after only one win in the last five rounds. It also fell 2-0 to Manchester United in the Champions League this week. Rayo Vallecano, the surprise of the season in Spain, visits Valencia looking for a victory that could lift it level on points with fourth-place Atlético Madrid. Rayo is hoping Radamel Falcao will be back from injury.