The final two Champions League places are up for grabs on the final day of the Premier League season. Chelsea will be sure of joining Manchester rivals City and United in the competition if it wins, and a victory for Liverpool will also almost certainly be rewarded with a Champions League spot. Chelsea is at Aston Villa and Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace — opponents with nothing to play for. Fifth-place Leicester realistically needs to beat Tottenham and hope either Chelsea or Liverpool fails to win. Brendan Rodgers’ side was in the top four for most of last season before missing out on the final day and a repeat looms for Leicester after dropping out of the qualification places by losing at Chelsea on Tuesday. Sixth-place West Ham hosts Southampton and is set for Europa League qualification. Trailing West Ham by three points are Tottenham and Everton, which plays at champion Man City. Tottenham is in seventh place and holds the spot that earns a place in the new third-tier Europa Conference League but it could be overtaken by north London rival Arsenal, which is a point behind going into the game against Brighton. All the relegation places have already been sealed with Sheffield United, Fulham and West Bromwich going down.