SPAIN
Without the suspended Lionel Messi, Barcelona visits third-division club Cornellà in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Messi received a two-match suspension for hitting an opponent away from the ball in the team’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. He will also miss the team’s Spanish league game at Elche next Sunday. Cornellà eliminated Atlético Madrid in the second round. Third-division club Ibiza, which eliminated Celta Vigo in the second round, hosts Athletic Bilbao. In the Spanish league, leader Atlético Madrid visits Eibar to try to open a seven-point gap to Real Madrid, while Valencia hosts second-to-last-place Osasuna.
