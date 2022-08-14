MATCHDAY: Liverpool-Palace in England; Atlético season debut

Darwin Nunez could be handed his first competitive start for Liverpool in its home game against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Uruguay striker, who joined from Benfica in the offseason, started on the bench for the win over Manchester City in the Community Shield and the draw at Fulham in the opening round of the league. He came on and scored in both games. Nunez could take the place of Roberto Firmino while center back Joel Matip has joined Liverpool’s injury list. Palace is also looking for a first league win, having opened with a home loss to Arsenal.