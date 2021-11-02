Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are back in contention for the Champions League visit of Atlético Madrid after recovering from injuries. Liverpool has won all three games so far in the group. Atlético’s defense improved with a clean sheet in a 3-0 win against Real Betis in the Spanish league after conceding seven goals in its previous three matches, including in the 3-2 loss to Liverpool at home. In attack, coach Diego Simeone again may resort to the trio of Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann and João Félix. Anything but a win for AC Milan at home to Porto would all but certainly bring its return to the Champions League to a swift end. Milan is playing in the competition for the first time since the 2013-14 season and has lost all three of its games. Milan needs to replicate its league form. It is unbeaten in Serie A and has won 10 of its opening 11 matches. It will be boosted by the return to form of Zlatan Ibrahimović. The 40-year-old scored one goal and also drew a penalty that led to Milan’s second goal in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Roma. He has made only one substitute appearance for Milan in Europe this season.