SPAIN
Atlético Madrid hosts crosstown rival Getafe without England defender Kieran Trippier, who will miss the match due to his 10-week suspension for breaking betting rules. Sime Vrsaljko will likely take his place at right back after returning from a long injury layoff. Atlético will also be without striker Diego Costa, who rescinded his contact with the club. Diego Simeone’s side has won nine in a row over Getafe at home by a combined goal margin of 23-0. Atlético will need to win to ensure it stays atop the Spanish league. Real Madrid is only behind Atlético on overall goal difference before it visits Elche. Zinedine Zidane has said he expects to give minutes to Eden Hazard, who hasn’t played in a month due to injury. Elche has impressed since being promoted with only four losses in 13 games. Valencia also visits Granada seeking to end a seven-round winless streak, while Celta Vigo hosts Huesca.
