Liverpool travels to Newcastle atop the Premier League by three points. But the champions dropped points for only second time in 2020 at home on Sunday in a draw against West Bromwich Albion. Liverpool was hoping to turn to Thiago Alcantara, the creative midfielder signed from Bayern Munich in September who has been sidelined by a knee injury. Thiago has returned to team training but is not ready to play. While Thiago is edging closer to a comeback, Klopp has lost another two players to injury, with center back Joel Matip sustaining a groin injury against West Brom and midfielder Naby Keita missing that game with another muscle problem. Newcastle is without a win in its past four games and Allan Saint-Maximin and captain Jamaal Lascelles are still out after suffering long-term effects of the coronavirus. Tottenham is also due to host Fulham, although coronavirus cases at its London rival have created doubts about the game going ahead.