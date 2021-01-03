SPAIN
Valencia hosts Cádiz needing a victory after having fallen into the relegation zone of the Spanish league. So far it is a nightmare campaign for a Valencia team that is accustomed to fighting for European competition berths. It has struggled after not replacing striker Rodrigo Moreno, forward Ferran Torres and midfielder Dani Parejo following their exits in the summer. Coach Javi Gracia’s side has not won in its seven games since stunning Real Madrid 4-1 in early November. Valencia will be without suspended forward Gonçalo Guedes and injured defender Gabriel Paulista. Cádiz is in 12th place after going four rounds without a win since upsetting Barcelona 2-1 in early December.
