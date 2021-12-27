Liverpool should welcome back Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones after they returned to training following time away with COVID-19. Coronavirus issues have eased at the club, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying one youth player and two members of staff are the people currently isolating because of it. Andy Robertson is suspended, though. Liverpool, which is six points behind second-place Manchester City having played one game fewer, will be fresher after its Dec. 26 game against Leeds postponed because Leeds had too many absences because of injuries and illness. Leicester, on the other hand, is playing its second game in three days after a 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday.