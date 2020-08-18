TOP SCORER
Lyon: Moussa Dembélé (24 goals).
Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (54).
KEY PLAYMAKER
Lyon: Houssem Aouar (5 assists).
Bayern: Thomas Müller (23).
TOP DEFENDER
Lyon: Marcelo.
Bayern: Joshua Kimmich.
DOMESTIC FINISH
Lyon: Ligue 1 (7th), League Cup (runner-up), French Cup (semifinals).
Bayern: Bundesliga (1st), German Cup (champions).
EUROPEAN CUP BEST
Lyon: Semifinals (2010).
Bayern: Champions (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013).
REVENUE
Lyon: €309 million euros.
Bayern: €750.4 million.
WAGE BILL
Lyon: €130.9 million euros.
Bayern: €336 million.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.