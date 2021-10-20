EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Four of the 32 teams in UEFA’s newly created competition have opened with two straight wins and one of those perfect records will go when Partizan Belgrade and Gent meet in the third round of games. Another team on six points is Jose Mourinho’s Roma, which heads to Norwegian champion Bodø/Glimt as the competition’s top scorer with eight goals. Tottenham striker Harry Kane is already the joint top individual scorer with three goals after his hat trick as a substitute in a win against Mura in the second round, but will not be adding to that tally away to Dutch team Vitesse. Tottenham, which is tied on four points with Rennes atop their group, said Kane will be among those staying in England to prepare for a Premier League match at West Ham on Sunday.
