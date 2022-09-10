MATCHDAY: Madrid without injured Benzema against Mallorca

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:
ITALY
Atalanta can reclaim the Serie A lead with a win over promoted Cremonese. Luis Muriel returns from injury in Atalanta’s attack, while Duvan Zapata remains out. Juventus looks to bounce back from its loss at Paris Saint-Germain when it hosts Salernitana. Also, Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza seeks its first points at Lecce, with coach Giovanni Stroppa likely needing a result to keep his job. Bologna faces Fiorentina in its first match since firing Siniša Mihajlović.
GERMANY
Freiburg can reclaim first place in the Bundesliga with a win or even a draw against visiting Borussia Mönchengladbach. But Freiburg coach Christian Streich says that “doesn’t interest me at all.” His team has 12 points from five games. For Streich, “things are going well at the moment.” Also, Union Berlin faces fellow unbeaten side Cologne. The two teams are the leaders for distance covered per game in the division. Union has never lost a competitive game to Cologne in eight meetings since Urs Fischer has been coach, with six of those ending in his team’s victory.
FRANCE
Lyon has enjoyed a good start to the season with 13 points from six games. Its unbeaten record in the French league, however, ended in a 3-1 defeat at Lorient midweek. The loss highlighted the seven-time champion’s defensive struggles ahead of Sunday’s trip to Monaco. Lyon has produced just one clean sheet so far. But with Jerome Boateng still unfit to play, Lyon coach Peter Bosz will likely stick to the same defensive lineup. Monaco has been struggling with consistency so far and lags five points behind Lyon.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports