MATCHDAY: Man City, AC Milan look to win titles in finales

The title, qualification for the three European competitions, and relegation will all be decided on the final day for the first time in Premier League history. Manchester City and Liverpool are vying for the title. City leads by one point and hosts Aston Villa while Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton. The fourth and final qualification spot for the Champions League will go to either Tottenham or Arsenal. Tottenham is at Norwich, while two points ahead of Arsenal, which hosts Everton. Manchester United and West Ham are assured of being in either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League. United, which plays at Crystal Palace, has a two-point edge but an inferior goal difference over West Ham, which is at Brighton. Leeds occupies the final relegation place but Burnley could still fall into the drop zone if its result against Newcastle is worse than the outcome for Jesse Marsch’s side at Brentford. Eight of the 10 games being played simultaneously have something riding on them beyond the extra millions of dollars at stake for even rising one place.