LIVERPOOL VS. REAL MADRID (1-3)
Already facing a two-goal deficit against the form team in Spain, Liverpool is under even more pressure because the team might need to win the Champions League to qualify for the competition next season. Liverpool is in sixth place in the Premier League in a disappointing title defense. The passionate Anfield crowd is regarded as a so-called “12th man” for the Reds, helping them mount stunning comebacks in European competitions over the years, but that benefit will not be there because the stadium will be empty due to the pandemic. Madrid is depleted by injuries and coach Zinedine Zidane hasn’t said who will replace the injured Lucas Vázquez as right back. In central defense, he will likely stick with Éder Militão and Nacho Fernández to substitute Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, the regular starters who tested positive for the coronavirus. Ramos was already set to miss the game because of a muscle injury. Eden Hazard also won’t play for Madrid.
