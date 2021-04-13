City is seeking to reach the semifinals for only the second time in its history and the first time under Pep Guardiola. The Premier League leader has no fresh injury concerns, with a number of key players — like Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias — rested in the Premier League over the weekend. Dortmund will be without the injured Jadon Sancho, while forward Marco Reus and defender Mats Hummels are injury doubts. A semifinal would be a triumph for a team that is not on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League through its finish in the Bundesliga and is led by an interim coach in Edin Terzic. All eyes will be on star striker Erling Haaland, who is a transfer target for many of Europe’s biggest clubs, reportedly including City. However, he hasn’t scored in his last three games for Dortmund, or in three for Norway before that.