MATCHDAY: Man City at Wolves; Sevilla, Atlético eye CL spots

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:
SPAIN
Sevilla and Atlético Madrid can clinch Champions League spots with victories in their Spanish league matches. Sevilla hosts relegation-threatened Mallorca and Atlético visits Elche. Third-place Sevilla could move seven points ahead of fifth-place Real Betis with two rounds to go. The city rival kept its chances alive by defeating Valencia 3-0 on Tuesday. Fourth-place Atlético can open a six-point lead over Betis, which would be enough because it has a better head-to-head tiebreaker with Betis. Last-place Alavés tries to stay alive in the fight against relegation when it hosts Espanyol. Getafe, five points from the relegation zone, visits mid-table Osasuna.
