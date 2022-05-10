MATCHDAY: Man City at Wolves; Sevilla, Atlético eye CL spots

Manchester City can move in front of Liverpool again in the Premier League title race when it visits Wolverhampton. City, the defending champions, are tied on points with Liverpool but have a game in hand. After Wednesday, the two title rivals will have only two more league games to play. Relegation-threatened Leeds hosts Chelsea in what could be a tricky matchup for the visitors. Thomas Tuchel’s third-place team seems all but assured of a Champions League spot and is also looking ahead to its FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday. Everton will try to put some room between itself and the bottom three when it visits relegated Watford. Leicester hosts Norwich, which also has been relegated.