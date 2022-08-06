MATCHDAY: Man City begins EPL title defense at West Ham

Striker Erling Haaland is set to make his Premier League debut for Manchester City at West Ham. City will be without defender Aymeric Laporte for the start of its league title defense. Laporte had knee surgery and could be sidelined for a month. West Ham’s new signings aren’t ready to debut. Striker Gianluca Scamacca isn’t fit enough yet and defender Nayef Aguerd has a knee injury. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been coy about whether Cristiano Ronaldo will appear when they host Brighton. Ronaldo has been public about wanting to leave but ten Hag has been equally insistent about keeping him. Ten Hag said, “Cristiano is working really tough and hard.” Leicester, home to Brentford, was the only league club not to sign anyone new this summer, and neither will they replace two key injuries from last week’s friendly win against Sevilla. Portugal defender Ricardo Pereira ruptured his Achilles and is out for six months and winger Harvey Barnes will be out for a few weeks with a knee issue. Departed captain Kasper Schmeichel won’t be replaced either. Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen will fight over the goalkeeper start. Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans is the new captain.