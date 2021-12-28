Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will call for another big effort from his weary and injury-hit squad to keep in touch with City. N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah were injured in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and might not be available against midtable Brighton, for Chelsea’s ninth game in all competitions in December. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have been out because of illness, while Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season as he prepares to undergo knee surgery. Mateo Kovacic came on as a substitute against Villa having had little preparation after his recent return from injury and COVID-19.