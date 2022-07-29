MATCHDAY: Man City-Liverpool in Community Shield; German Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:
GERMANY
Bayern Munich visits Leipzig for the German Super Cup between the league and cup winners. Bayern won the Bundesliga for the 10th successive year last season and Leipzig won the cup for the first time in its short history. The game is traditionally a curtain-raiser for the season but not this year as Borussia Dortmund and other teams played in the German Cup on Friday. That competition continues Saturday with Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg facing lower-league opposition in their first-round games. Leverkusen, which finished third in the Bundesliga last season, visits third-division club SV Elversberg and Wolfsburg plays at fourth-tier Carl Zeiss Jena.
