MATCHDAY: Man City-Liverpool in Community Shield; German Cup

The first trophy of the English season is up for grabs when Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the Community Shield, the annual match between the Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners. It’s a chance for players to get some more preseason minutes in their legs in a high-level match and for one of the teams to get a psychological edge heading into the start of the Premier League next week, with defending champion City and Liverpool the two title favorites. They should both be starting their big summer signings in attack, too, in Erling Haaland (City) and Darwin Nunez (Liverpool). City is without center back Aymeric Laporte as he recovers from knee surgery and Liverpool will be missing forward Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who have both been out injured.