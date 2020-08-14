TOP SCORER
City: Raheem Sterling (31 goals).
Lyon: Moussa Dembélé (22 goals).
KEY PLAYMAKER
City: Kevin De Bruyne (22 assists).
Lyon: Houssem Aouar (4 assists).
TOP DEFENDER
City: Aymeric Laporte.
Lyon: Marcelo.
DOMESTIC FINISH
City: Premier League (2nd), League Cup (winner), FA Cup (semifinals).
Lyon: Ligue 1 (7th), League Cup (runner-up), French Cup (semifinals).
EUROPEAN CUP BEST
City: Semifinals (2016).
Lyon: Semifinals (2010).
REVENUE
City: 535.2 million pounds ($701 million).
Lyon: 309 million euros ($365.6 million).
WAGE BILL
City: 315.3 million pounds ($413 million).
Lyon: 130.9 million euros ($155 million).
