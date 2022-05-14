MATCHDAY: Man City on brink; AC Milan can take Serie A

Manchester City can take a big step toward retaining its Premier League title by overcoming its shortage of fit defenders to win at West Ham and take a six-point lead in its penultimate match. Second-placed Liverpool will still have two games remaining but with an inferior goal difference. In the pursuit of Europa League qualification, Manchester United can be dislodged from sixth place on goal difference if West Ham beats City. Chelsea, which lost to Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, is in third place. The fourth and final Champions League place is still up for grabs. Tottenham, which beat Arsenal on Thursday to go a point behind its north London rival, can move into fourth place by beating Burnley. Arsenal does not play its penultimate match until Monday against Newcastle. In the struggle to stay in the Premier League, Leeds hosts Brighton sitting in the relegation zone on goal difference. Burnley is a place higher with a superior goal difference and a game in hand. Everton is two points better off going into its home match against Brentford. Wembley Stadium will see the second final of the weekend when Chelsea looks to follow up winning the Women’s Super League by defending the Women’s FA Cup against Manchester City.