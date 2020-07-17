ITALY
Atalanta will be looking to keep up its impressive form and its faint title hopes when it visits Hellas Verona. Atalanta has won 11 of its past 13 league matches — drawing the other two — to leave it in third in the Serie A table, seven points behind league-leader Juventus and one behind Inter Milan. Verona was pushing hard for a Europa League position but hasn’t won in any of its past four matches. AC Milan can boost its chances of qualifying for that competition when it hosts Bologna. Also, Sassuolo visits Cagliari.
