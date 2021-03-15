REAL MADRID vs. ATALANTA
Real Madrid will defend its 1-0 lead from the first leg in Italy without Eden Hazard, who got hurt again last weekend in his first game after a long injury layoff. Coach Zinedine Zidane will be able to count on a few other players who missed the first leg because of injuries, including captain Sergio Ramos and veteran left back Marcelo. Midfielder Casemiro will be out suspended on accumulation of yellow cards. Atalanta defender Remo Freuler won’t play because of his red card in the first leg, but coach Gian Piero Gasperini will have almost a full squad available for the match at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid’s training complex.
