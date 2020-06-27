SPAIN
Real Madrid now only trails Barcelona by a single point going into Sunday’s game at last-placed Espanyol. Barcelona was held by Celta Vigo to 2-2 after conceding in the 88th minute on Saturday. Madrid has yet to lose points after the pandemic break. In Sunday’s other games, Levante hosts Real Betis, Villarreal plays Valencia and Granada takes on Eibar.
___
