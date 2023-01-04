MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
SPAIN
Real Betis makes its Copa del Rey debut against fourth-division club Ibiza at a Can Misses stadium that seats less than 2,000 people in the Balearic Islands. Betis, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia are only debuting in the round of 32 because they are playing in the Spanish Super Cup beginning next week. In other Copa matches, Athletic Bilbao plays at Eldense and Osasuna faces Gimnastic.
