SPAIN
Real Madrid visits Villarreal seeking to restore a six-point lead over Sevilla at the top of the league. Karim Benzema will miss the match with a left hamstring injury that has sidelined the France striker for the past two games. Madrid hopes Benzema will be back for its visit to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week. Winger Vinícius Júnior returns for Madrid after a one-game suspension, while midfielder Casemiro is ready to play after missing one game due to illness. Villarreal will also be without its first-choice striker, Gerard Moreno, out with a right-leg injury. Atlético Madrid hosts Getafe needing to win to get back in the top four and the Champions League spots. Midfielders Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia are available for Atlético after missing three matches each due to injury. Getafe has been revived by coach Quique Sánchez Flores and has won four of its last six games. Rayo Vallecano plays Osasuna after losing the first leg of its Copa del Rey semifinal to Real Betis, while relegation-threatened Cádiz hosts Celta Vigo.
GERMANY
After a difficult week, Bayern Munich can go 12 points clear of Borussia Dortmund with a win at promoted Bochum in the Bundesliga. Bochum will be wary of another rout after being thrashed 7-0 in Munich earlier in the season, suggesting damage limitation will be the priority for the home team. Dortmund does not play till Sunday. Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, which defeated Dortmund 5-2 last week, hosts relegation-threatened Stuttgart, which has claimed only one point from its last six games. Hertha Berlin visits last-placed Greuther Fürth and Borussia Mönchengladbach hosts Augsburg for relegation battles. Fifth-placed Freiburg welcomes Mainz and Wolfsburg visits Eintracht Frankfurt.
FRANCE
After slumping to a surprise defeat to struggling Clermont at home, coach Christophe Galtier’s Nice had to give fans something to cheer about and did just that by routing Marseille 4-1 this week to reach the French Cup semifinals. Now it’s time to get back on track in the chase for second place and an automatic spot in next season’s Champions League. A draw at Lyon would move Nice into second on goal difference from Marseille. In the other game, Montpellier hosts defending champion Lille. Victory would move Montpellier up to sixth in the quest for a Europa League place and Lille is reeling from last weekend’s 5-1 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports