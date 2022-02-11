Premier League leader Manchester City goes to relegation-threatened Norwich, which it beat 5-0 in August. But manager Pep Guardiola is wary. The Canaries are improving, having gone three games unbeaten. Guardiola says City face them “in their best moment of the season.” He also believes they need more than 90 points to win the league. They are up by nine on Liverpool, which has a game in hand. Guardiola says, “The margin to Liverpool is nothing. We have to win a lot of games, a lot, with many points, more than 90 points, to arrive at 95 or 96, to be champions. I’m pretty sure of that, definitely.” Ronaldo has gone five games without a goal in all competitions but Ralf Rangnick isn’t blaming the superstar for Manchester United’s lack of cutting edge of late. They face Southampton, which is upbeat after its 3-2 comeback win at Tottenham on Wednesday, and lost just once in its last seven league games. Everton is preparing to welcome Leeds after losing Colombia international Yerry Mina for at least two months. He’s the second center back in two matches to be ruled out for months after Ben Godfrey, and a blow to the Toffees’ chances of getting away from the relegation scrap. Also on the card are a London derby between Brentford and Crystal Palace, and Watford vs. Brighton.