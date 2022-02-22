ENGLAND
Liverpool can trim Manchester City’s lead in the Premier League to three points with a home win over injury-hit Leeds. It would be City’s smallest lead since the end of December and set up what could be a thrilling title race with 12 games each remaining, including the teams’ meeting at City’s Etihad Stadium in April. With Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino injured, Liverpool is likely to stick with the new front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz. They will face an already-stretched Leeds defense that will also be missing Robin Koch, who is completing return-to-play protocols after suffering a concussion in the 4-2 loss against Manchester United on Sunday. Leeds has conceded 10 goals in its last three games and is only five points clear of the relegation zone. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp might give some players reduced minutes ahead of the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.
