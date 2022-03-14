United’s bid to reach the quarterfinals for just the second time since 2014 has been boosted by Bruno Fernandes’ return to the squad after testing negative for the coronavirus. The playmaker missed United’s win over Tottenham in the English Premier League on Saturday but was back in training on Monday along with Scott McTominay, who is available after a calf problem, and Luke Shaw, who remains the main concern for manager Ralf Rangnick having only recently returned from a bout of COVID-19. Rangnick said he was sure Cristiano Ronaldo would be able to handle the swift turnaround from the Tottenham game, where the 37-year-old striker scored a hat trick. Ronaldo, who was recently out with a hip flexor issue, has proven to be the scourge of Atleti down the years. He didn’t score in the first leg, though, with Anthony Elanga canceling out Joao Felix’s opening goal for the Spanish team, which has won its last four La Liga matches. Injuries are mounting up, though, with Daniel Wass, Sime Vrsaljko, Mario Hermoso, Matheus Cunha, Thomas Lemar, Jose Gimenez and Geoffrey Kondogbia all likely absentees, while Yannick Carrasco is suspended.