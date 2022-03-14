AJAX vs. BENFICA (2-2)
Led by top-scorer Sébastien Haller, Ajax hosts Benfica trying to keep alive a surprising Champions League campaign that started with six wins from six matches in the group stage, a feat matched only by powerhouses Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Ajax is in the last 16 for the second time since 2006, though it reached the semifinals the last time it got this far three seasons ago. Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said defender Jurrien Timber and midfielder Edson Álvarez will be available for the second leg in Amsterdam after recovering from injuries. Two-time European champion Benfica is looking to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth time. It will likely have the return of Roman Yaremchuk, Nicolás Otamendi and Gilberto, who had been nursing injuries and didn’t play in the 1-1 draw against Vizela in the Portuguese league on Friday. Ajax has already equaled its most prolific Champions League campaign with 22 goals.
