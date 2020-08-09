INTER MILAN VS. BAYER LEVERKUSEN
Inter Milan is bidding to end a nine-year wait for a trophy but it has to get past a Leverkusen team with ambitions of its own in Düsseldorf. Inter looked briefly unsettled by Getafe’s high-intensity pressing in the last 16 last week before Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen scored in a 2-0 win. Leverkusen wants to win the Europa League on German soil to secure Champions League qualification, something Inter has already assured through placing second in Serie A.
COMING UP
The other two quarterfinals are played Tuesday. The only five-time winner of the competition, Sevilla, plays Wolverhampton, which is hoping for its first European final since 1972. Also, Shakhtar Donetsk plays Basel.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.