SPAIN
Barcelona has another opportunity to take the Spanish league lead when it visits Levante. The Catalan club was held by leader Atlético Madrid at home on Saturday to stay two points back in third place. It can move in front of Atlético with a win in Valencia. Atlético, which has led for most of the league, hosts fifth-placed Real Sociedad on Wednesday.
ITALY
Fourth-placed Napoli hosts mid-table Udinese looking to strengthen its chances of returning to the Champions League. Napoli is on a 12-match unbeaten run and striker Victor Osimhen has been in form with five goals in his last four games.
