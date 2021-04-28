Man United is in the semifinals for the second straight year, having lost to eventual winner Sevilla last season. Indeed, the English club is hoping it is fifth time lucky in major semifinals, having lost at this stage four times in the past year and a half under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — twice in the English League Cup and also in the FA Cup. Solskjaer said Marcus Rashford is available after shrugging off a foot injury. Roma is looking for revenge following a 7-1 rout by United at Old Trafford in the 2006-07 Champions League. That was a game that current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played in. Giallorossi supporters have seized on recent comments from Solskjaer reportedly saying he “doesn’t know Roma well” and hadn’t seen them play. Roma fans responded by pasting posters of Solskjaer around their city accompanied by a message: “Make it so he remembers us!”