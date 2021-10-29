Barcelona caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan will guide his team at Camp Nou for its game against Alavés while the club works on finding a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman. Barcelona has fallen to ninth place in the standings after back-to-back losses to Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid that cost Koeman his job. Reports say former midfielder Xavi Hernández is the leading candidate to become Barcelona’s new coach. Ansu Fati is doubtful for the Alavés match after right-knee pain kept him out of the loss at Rayo this week. Real Madrid is at Elche also needing a victory after only winning one of its last four league games. It is in second place level on points with Sevilla and Real Betis at three points behind leader Real Sociedad. Sevilla faces a surprising Osasuna side that is undefeated on the road with four wins and a draw, while Villarreal is at Valencia in a regional derby.