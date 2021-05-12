German soccer’s traditional season-ending showpiece is taking place before the season ends, demoted from its usual Saturday night prime time slot to a late Thursday kickoff before the Bundesliga’s penultimate round. The German Cup final between Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig will be played in an empty stadium due to continuing coronavirus measures, but its importance is not diminished in any way for two rivals determined to mark a trying season with a trophy. Dortmund is looking for its first title since winning the cup in 2017, while Leipzig hopes to win its first ever trophy before coach Julian Nagelsmann leaves for Bayern Munich. Leipzig was only formed in 2009. The teams played in the league on Saturday, when Jadon Sancho struck late for Dortmund to win 3-2 with injured star striker Erling Haaland watching from the stands. Dortmund is hoping the 20-year-old Haaland will return to lead its attack. Roman Bürki will be back in goal following a knee injury for Marwin Hitz.