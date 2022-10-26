MATCHDAY: Man United, Arsenal in action in Europa League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
West Ham has won all four of its games so far and will qualify directly for the last 16 as Group B winner by avoiding defeat against Danish club Silkeborg. Villarreal too will look to continue a perfect winning record against Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Group C. The Spanish club is already assured of qualifying in first place and avoiding the extra playoff round. The top two in Group A meet as second-place Fiorentina takes on leader Istanbul Başakşehir. All four teams in Group D could still finish in top spot as Nice hosts leader Partizan Belgrade and Cologne plays Slovácko.
