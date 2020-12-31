EVERTON vs WEST HAM
Everton is fourth in the league, four points behind leader Liverpool with a game in hand after recording four successive victories. For the encounter with 10th-place West Ham — and former manager David Moyes — Everton has Richarlison available again after he missed Saturday’s win at Sheffield United under concussion protocol, but James Rodriguez remains sidelined with a calf problem. The government’s announcement on Wednesday that Liverpool was moving into the second highest tier of coronavirus regulations means Goodison Park will be empty, having previously been allowed up to 2,000 fans.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.