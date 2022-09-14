MATCHDAY: Man United heads to Moldova for Sheriff showdown

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
The 16 games are spread around 15 nations hosting in the group stage in a competition designed to include more places typically left out of the Champions League action. Only Romania stages two Europa Conference League games Thursday with FCSB hosting Anderlecht and Cluj at home to Sivasspor. Lithuania and Latvia are also represented with, respectively, Zalgiris hosting Basel and RFS at home to Hearts. The first team from Kosovo to reach a UEFA competition group stage, Ballkani, is at Slavia Prague, whose stadium will host the final in May. Villarreal and West Ham are both on the road, at Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Silkeborg, respectively.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports