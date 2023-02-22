MATCHDAY: Man United hosts Barcelona in Europa League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Italian teams Fiorentina and Lazio are in contrasting positions as they look to advance into the round of 16 as one of the eight playoff winners. Fiorentina is in total control after winning 4-0 at Portuguese team Braga, but Lazio holds a slender 1-0 lead as it travels to Romania to face Cluj. Meanwhile, Bulgarian club Ludogorets goes to Brussels to take on Anderlecht with a 1-0 lead. Four of the other playoff openers finished 1-0 while the other finished 0-0 and there are no away goals.
