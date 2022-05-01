MATCHDAY: Man United hosts Brentford; Betis visits Getafe

Manchester United hosts Brentford in the Premier League with a top-four finish and Champions League qualification already appearing beyond interim manager Ralf Rangnick with three games remaining for the sixth-place team. United could even have to start under new manager Erik ten Hag in the Europa Conference League next season. Brentford’s priority was just staying in the Premier League and survival looks tantalizingly close to being secured in the west London team’s first top-flight campaign since 1946-47. This is Brentford’s first competitive match at Old Trafford since 1975 when United was playing in the second tier. Brentford heads into this match fresh from a 0-0 draw with Tottenham at the end of April, a month which began with a 4-1 triumph at Chelsea.